Blue Moon support

Sale of items at Blue Moon Rescue and Sanctuary's second annual yard sale on Friday and Saturday, July 6-7, at the sanctuary in Chino Valley went to the sanctuary, which is supported by donations. The organization also sells bermuda grass hay and can be contacted at info@bluemoonrescue.org. For more information about Blue Moon Rescue and Sanctuary, visit www.bluemoonrescue.org.
