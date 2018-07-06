Old-timers’ luncheon brings back fond memories of Prescott rodeo for former bull rider

PRESCOTT — As Charlie Underwood drove 87 miles from Carefree to the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo early Wednesday morning, July 4, flashbacks of competing here as a professional bull rider decades ago rushed into his head.

He recalled the punishment he endured from ornery bucking bulls in the arena. He remembered the fatigue he suffered from while traveling across Arizona and the West as a pro from 1973-81. And yet it was the relationships he forged in rodeo that he could replay most vividly.

“It still stirs emotions,” Underwood said of bull riding. “It’s a real high-adrenaline sport, and it’s nonstop.”

Surrounded by folks at dining tables who had longtime ties to Prescott Frontier Days, Underwood, his wife, Ginger, and their grandson, Jordan, attended the annual old-timers’ luncheon at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds’ Freeman Building on Independence Day.

Charlie hadn’t been back to the Rodeo Grounds since toward the end of his bull-riding days in 1980, and he didn’t fully realize until he arrived on Wednesday how much the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” and the sport in general, meant to him.

“The people you meet in rodeo, they kind of remember ya and you always know they’re willing to lend a helping hand,” Underwood said. “It was hard to step away from. This is a tough sport to leave. When I stepped away, I kind of went a different direction.”

Underwood grew up in Holbrook, some 184 miles northeast of Prescott, where he developed a passion for rodeo in the junior ranks. The youngest of four brothers, Underwood began riding calves at age 7. By 1975, he had reached the sport’s pinnacle when he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), which Oklahoma City played host to at the time.

“You work so hard,” said Underwood, who keeps his rodeo buckles in a trophy box at home. “Back then we went to over 100 rodeos a year. You see the fruits of your labor, and then you feel like you accomplished something.”

RODEO RECOLLECTIONS

For four years, from 1973-76, Underwood rode bucking bulls as a pro at Frontier Days. Before leaving Prescott on July 5, the Underwoods stayed to watch the final performance of the 2018 rodeo, in part so Charlie could rekindle more memories.

“It was always a great rodeo to come to, but I always wanted to stay and play, and never had the time to do it,” Underwood said. “It’s such a good atmosphere.”

Added Ginger, “When I was in the stands [at rodeos where he competed], I didn’t bother him at all. He was so focused, and that’s what kept him riding.”

In 1975, Underwood chartered a plane with three other bull riders so they could travel from an afternoon performance in Salt Lake City to an evening perf in Prescott and then on to Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“I never did too well here, because I was always so tired going to so many rodeos,” Underwood said.

A week or two before Frontier Days that year, Underwood broke his jaw and had a bad concussion after falling off a bull at the Crooked River Round-up in Prineville, Oregon. With his front teeth mangled, doctors wired his jaw shut so he could ride the next day. There wasn’t a concussion protocol, like there is today, to keep him from riding.

“I was in surgery for four hours, and I was up in the slack the next morning to rodeo in Washington [state],” Underwood said. “Back then, if I had missed that event, they would put you on doctor’s release and I would’ve missed Cheyenne [Frontier Days in Wyoming], Calgary and Prescott. So, I got on [the bull] with my face swollen up like a watermelon, and just kept going. All the cowboys did that back then.”

To this day, Underwood has minor paralysis in his face and he has false teeth.

“They didn’t wear helmets, they didn’t wear vests when he rode,” Ginger said.

In the 1970s, Frontier Days had maintained its reputation for having the “best stock” with the Harry Vold Rodeo Company, Underwood said, and the Frontier Days Rodeo “committee was always good to the cowboys” and “rolled out the carpet and treated you with respect.”

“It was the tradition of it,” Underwood added about the rodeo, established in 1888. “It was hard to get to, but all of the world-ranked cowboys wanted to come here. Just the name. It was the oldest rodeo, and they said, ‘You gotta work Prescott.’”

Underwood, who’s in his 60s, rode around the same time that Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo did, although he had met him at junior rodeos in Prescott years earlier. Trujillo, a former world champion bareback rider and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Hall of Famer from Prescott, inspired Underwood.

“In my era, it was J.C.’s hometown, and he was the favorite son here, and everybody on the tour had so much respect for J.C. Trujillo,” said Underwood, whom Trujillo invited to the luncheon. “I was a few years younger than he was, so he was kind of a mentor, and somebody I looked up to.”

MOVING ON

In 1977, Underwood suffered another bad injury in rodeo. Shortly thereafter, in 1978, he started Underwood Leathers, a leather goods company, with his older brother, Cliff, in Dallas.

He and Cliff, a former bronc rider, made a smooth transition from rodeo. They set up shop in north Texas for 20 years, selling genuine leather accessories to department stores.

“My connections in rodeo really helped me in that industry,” Underwood said. “I was going to markets in New York, selling our product, but it wasn’t really affiliated with rodeo so much.”

Today, Underwood lives on a 62-acre ranch north of Carefree with Ginger, a former airline stewardess and international model he met on a blind date in Dallas in 1980 and married 30 years ago.

Charlie and Cliff currently operate Charles Underwood Fine Leathergoods as an internet business. Charlie’s property, which he bought in 1998, rests within a small former gold mine established in the 1880s. He offers Jeep tours for people to see the mine via rackensack.com.

In 2005, Underwood hired Johnny Ringo’s Carefree Adventures, a premier Jeep tour company, to conduct the tours for visitors from around the world from October through May. Each tour starts in nearby Cave Creek, where participants take a 45-minute ride to the Underwoods’ property on top of a 4,500-foot mountain surrounded by the Tonto National Forest. It’s the highest elevation in Maricopa County. There’s a studio and a gift shop.

At the end of the old-timers’ luncheon, Underwood was grateful to the rodeo for the invitation. The Underwoods spent the night here on the Fourth before returning to their lives in Carefree.

“I appreciate them thinking of us,” Underwood said. “We’re kind of all over the hill, so to speak, and it’s nice that they still remember that we did contribute at one point.”

