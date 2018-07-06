4 NAZ Suns playing in NBA Summer League

Goodwin, Gray, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, Peters began play Friday

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Four Northern Arizona Suns players began taking part in NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas Friday night, July 6, the team announced in a news release.

Archie Goodwin, Josh Gray, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and Alec Peters are participating in the event that runs from July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

Goodwin’s playing with the Portland Trail Blazers, Gray’s with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Hollis-Jefferson and Peters are with the Phoenix Suns.

Each team plays a minimum of five games in Las Vegas. The first three contests for each team were scheduled in advance. After each team’s three-game set, each squad plays at least two more games as part of a tournament-style slate to determine the NBA Summer League champion.

Hollis-Jefferson and Peters have joined former Northern Arizona Suns guards Shaquille Harrison and Davon Reed with Phoenix. The Suns opened their slate Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center.

Gray and the Timberwolves also played Friday, against the Denver Nuggets at Cox Pavilion. Goodwin and the Trail Blazers play their first game against the Utah Jazz at noon today, July 7, at Cox Pavilion. That game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

What follows is the remainder of the schedule for the Suns’ and the Timberwolves’ initial trio of games as well as the three contests Portland’s playing.

Phoenix Suns

(Date, time / Opponent / Location / TV)

• Saturday, July 7, 4:30 p.m. / Sacramento Kings / Thomas & Mack Center / ESPN

• Monday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. / Orlando Magic / Thomas & Mack Center / NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves

• Sunday, July 8, noon / Toronto Raptors / Cox Pavilion / NBA TV

• Monday, July 9, 8 p.m. / Brooklyn Nets / Cox Pavilion / ESPNU

Portland Trail Blazers

• Saturday, July 7, noon / Utah Jazz / Cox Pavilion / NBA TV

• Sunday, July 8, 2:30 p.m. / Atlanta Hawks / Thomas & Mack Center / ESPN2

• Tuesday, July 10, 1 p.m. / San Antonio Spurs / Cox Pavilion / NBA TV

Information for this story was provided by the Northern Arizona Suns’ media relations department.