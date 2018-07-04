Town, CAFMA have workable Fourth of July fireworks plan

Concerns from Chino Valley citizens over the town’s planned Fourth of July fireworks display are a top priority and the town has a detailed, workable plan created alongside Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, according to a news release from Chino Valley Communications Officer Matt Santos.

Town leadership is continuously consulting with CAFMA and an excerpt of an email from CAFMA Chief Scott Freitag revealed that he and Chino Valley Town Manager Cecilia Grittman recently spoke regarding the fireworks display.

“We discussed the concerns in great detail and created a workable plan,” Freitag wrote.“The Town will adjust closer to the event should the wind become an issue, or if our crews are not available to provide additional protection due to call volume. That said, they are using a field without a lot of fuels and also perform additional mitigation efforts in advance.”

The workable plan includes emergency personnel on hand and at the ready, clearing of the fields and staging areas involved and water trucks on hand to prep the area for fire concerns and dust mitigation.

Plans for the Town of Chino Valley’s Fourth of July fireworks display were put in motion months ago, but the final decision as to if it will take place will constantly be monitored up to and including the day of the event.

At the same time, Freitag did express concerns over individuals shooting off fireworks as they are illegal to use, but legal to buy and sell through retailers.

“I would much rather see a professional show in an environment that has been prepped and has some level of control rather than individuals shooting off fireworks illegally in unmitigated and uncontrolled surroundings,” he wrote.

The Fourth of July event is set to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Community Center Park. The fireworks are planned to start after it gets dark at about 9:15 p.m. According to information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department, no traffic is going to be allowed into the event area from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. with the exception of emergency vehicles.