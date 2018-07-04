Photo: Summer swimming in Chino Valley

Adrian Morales keeps a watchful eye as a lifeguard at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center. Open Swim goes from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sunday, Aug. 12. Admission is $3 for youths ages 3-17 and seniors 55 and older, $4 for adults ages 18-54, $14 for a family up to five people and free for children younger than 2.