Meet Cisco, an approximately 1-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. Cisco is an energetic and loving boy who would thrive in an active household. He appears to be good with other dogs, but a meet-and-greet before adopting would be advisable. We are unsure how he is with cats. He is housetrained and up to date on shots. To meet this sweet boy, stop by the shelter! The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley. Call them at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.