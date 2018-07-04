Councilman Mike Best seeks another term

Councilman Mike Best is seeking another two-year term on the Chino Valley Town Council and is running unopposed.

Best was first elected to the council in 2011, after running in favor of the KOA which he saw as nothing but a good thing for the town. There were also some things he thought needed to be corrected, he said. Some of those things have been taken care of, but the town is still working on getting all of the utilities under the town name.

“That’s why I’m running this time,” Best said. “There’s a good opportunity. We’ve been approached, some of these people are interested in selling their water companies and if we can do that I think that would be great for the town.”

Last year, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman mentioned that water was going to be the biggest hurdle for 2018, with companies wanting twice what they’re worth. There are also a lot of rules surrounding the importation of water, service area rights and water providers, Grittman said in a previous Chino Valley Review story. Earlier this year, the council and staff identified obtaining the smaller companies as well as the portion of the Prescott water system within Chino Valley. Council has been holding executive sessions to discuss or seek legal advice regarding the purchase of that portion of the distribution system.

Looking back on the last few years, there is a lot that that the council would like to have done, but weren’t able to because of finances, he said. However, now that the reserves are fully funded, the town is in a better position. With that money in the contingency fund, council is going to do some things that are good for the town regardless of who comes onto the town council next in order for the town to be more self-sufficient, Best said.

The town is also doing some things for recreation, such as the recent approval of lighting for the community center ball field. A recreational-type of person who still plays softball, Best said he thinks it’s all good.

Additionally, Best said he’s the councilmember who has all the fun. Not only is the town working towards its 50th anniversary in 2020, but Best is the chair of the committee working to put on the celebration.

“We have some great volunteers that are on the committee and we want to go ahead and we want to write a book, we want to do some things that are really going to be neat for 2020 to celebrate Labor Day weekend,” Best said. “In the meantime, we’re going to get things moving so that when the time comes, we’ll have a big party.”