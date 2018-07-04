Cooking with Diane: Fresh garden veggie pizza

With all my fresh veggies and herbs growing in my garden, I really wanted to use them and this pizza recipe was just the way to do it. We loved it and my husband told me to make sure I made it again. Hope you try it.

“Fresh Garden Veggie Pizza”

1 pre-baked pizza crust

2 medium tomatoes (chopped)

1 Anaheim green chili stemmed, seeded &chopped)

1 Jalapeno pepper (seeded & chopped)

1 cup fresh mushrooms (chopped)

1 small onion (chopped)

1 teaspoon pepper

6 sliced smoked provolone cheese

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup spreadable garden vegetable cream cheese

1/3 cup minced fresh basil

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme



3 garlic cloves (chopped)

3 tablespoons olive oil

In a skillet put olive oil, sauté garlic, onions, chilies, pepper and mushrooms. Spread crust with cream cheese, layer slices of provolone, then place tomato slices over provolone. In small bowl mix carrots, oregano, thyme and basil. Sprinkle this over tomatoes. Top with sautéed veggies. Then sprinkle with parmesan and mozzarella.

Bake at 375 20-30 minutes until cheese is melted.