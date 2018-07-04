Chino Valley in Brief: Council passes budget

The Chino Valley Town Council unanimously adopted of its final budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19 at the regular meeting Tuesday, June 26 following public comment. No comment was made.

Party for single seniors

From 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday July 10, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, Herman room, 1021 Butterfield Road, there will be a meet and greet for senior singles (widowed, divorced, never married). Come learn how to make a non-alcoholic diabetic friendly margarita and taste test it. A copy of the recipe will be available.

Subsequent events will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. There will be a “cocktail” hour (no alcohol and diabetic friendly) with light snacks and new projects for singles only.

Come for casual conversation and fun.

Chino Valley Library book sale

Visit the Friends’ Bookstore located inside the Chino Valley Library, 1020 Palomino, Chino Valley. In July and August, hardback books are being sold for $.50 and paperback books are being sold for $.25. All proceeds benefit the library.

Fish fry

From 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 6, there will be a fish fry at American Legion Post 40, 650 E. Road S., Chino Valley. The cost is $10. Karoake will be provided from 6 to 10 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

Write-in candidates

Write-in candidates for mayor or councilmember in Chino Valley’s August 28 Primary Election must file nomination papers no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, July 19.

Write-in candidates must meet the qualifications to register to vote, be 18 years of age, live within the Town limits, and must have resided within the town limits for one year. Citizens may obtain a candidate packet at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 N. State Route 89, by making an appointment with the Town Clerk at 928-636-2646, ext. 1052 or clerks@chinoaz.net.

People Who Care volunteer informational meeting

There will be a volunteer informational meeting for People Who Care from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 11 at People Who Care Office, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley, Prescott. People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible. People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief and more.

Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. Please call 928-445-2480 for more information.

American Legion Breakfast

The American Legion hosts breakfast on the first, second and third Sunday of the month. The cost is $7 and the public is welcome to attend. The American Legion Post 40 is located at 650 E. Road 3 South, Chino Valley.

Tickets on sale for Jay Leno performance

Yavapai College has launched its Golden Anniversary celebration with one of the best emcees in the history of show business. Beloved comedian, Mark Twain Prize-winner and longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno performs Saturday night, Aug. 25, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Tickets went on sale Monday, May 14, for this one-of-a-kind, one-night-only YCPAC Celebrity Performance.

Widely acclaimed as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno has spun his biting wit and sly affability into a landmark career in stand-up comedy and a genre-defining reign as the Number One host in late night television.

Leno’s late night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the course of 19 years. In the process, he has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” has also taken home the trophy for “Favorite Late Night Show” in the annual TV Guide Awards determined by voting viewers, and he was recently installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame.

The recipient of many honors — including Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Award, a People’s Choice Award, and his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame — Leno has not slowed down post-Tonight Show. He has, instead, expanded a career that now includes philanthropy, children’s books, producing and hosting the car-enthusiast program “Jay Leno’s Garage” and making more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally each year.

His local performance will be the centerpiece of an Aug. 24-25 weekend that commemorates Yavapai College’s very first classes, offered in the autumn of 1968.

Weekend events will include a block party, a fun run and a host of entertaining and educational events on the Prescott Campus.

Then, YC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will expand county-wide with carnivals, trade fairs, live music and specialized events at each of YC’s campuses and learning centers through early November.

Tickets for Jay Leno start at $69, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

For reservations or more information, contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free).

Town’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree

The purpose of the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree is to recognize and support current Chino Valley Town Council members and family members; town employees, their spouses or close family members; and other individuals living in the Chino Valley community/area who are currently serving full-time active duty in the military and are deployed; and individuals in the Reserves or National Guard who are currently deployed.

A yellow ribbon in recognition of each deployed individual will be displayed on a tree inside Chino Valley Town Hall. The public is welcome to visit the display during hours that Town Hall is open to the public. Each yellow ribbon will indicate the individual’s name, rank and military branch.

The yellow ribbon will be on display for six months. Ribbons will then be removed and stored for one year. Contact the Town Manager’s Office to pick up the ribbon.

To participate, complete the application form, Town of Chino Valley’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree, providing information about the individual who is deployed. Application forms are available at Chino Valley Town Hall, Chino Valley Senior Center, Library, Human Resources, or the application can be completed online at the Town of Chino Valley website, www.chinoaz.net.

Submit the completed application form to the Chino Valley Town Manager’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323, or submit online through the Town of Chino Valley website.

Applications for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree will be available and accepted starting May 1.

D-H Library book sale is underway

The Dewey-Humboldt Library’s book sale is continuing. During regular library hours, use the 2735 N. Corral Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Call 928-632-5049 for more information.