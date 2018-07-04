Chino Mud Run: Lots of improvements to this year’s course, officials say

REGISTER For more information about the Aug. 25 event, or to register for the 2018 Chino Mud Run, visit chinomudrun.com

Get down, get dirty – the Chino Mud Run is just a few weeks away though registration is already open.

The expectation is that there is going to be an increase of contestants this year, meaning there’s a sense of urgency to get signed up, said Parks and Recreation Lead Dallas Gray.

“They’re already filling up,” Gray said, adding that signing up early is “necessary to make sure you fit in the right wave you want to be in.”

When she and Recreation Coordinator Hailey Byrd last looked, there was only one wave that was nearly full, Gray said. Registration is $47 for individuals, $43.50 for a tandem group of two person teams and $41.75 for groups of three to four. Registration includes an official Chino Mud Run t-shirt, official water bottle and colored wrist band. Proceeds benefit the expansion of Chino Valley’s parks and recreation programs.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Old Home Manor, 2125 Old Home Manor Drive. The first wave begins at 8 a.m. Participants must be 7 years of age or older.

The Chino Mud Run is a 5K adventure run with more than 20 unique obstacles to challenge the body and spirit of all fitness levels. Some of the obstacles are still being worked on, said Recreation Coordinator Hailey Byrd. They also want to keep them a secret until the day of the event.

The first wave is going to be a competition wave which will include a ribbon ceremony, Gray said. That will be followed by a family wave, a costume wave and a first responder’s wave.

“We’re hoping to get EMTs involved, fire department, police department, any first responder that wants to come out, have a good time,” she said. “They’ll be competing against each other.”

The first responder’s wave also has a ribbon ceremony and the winners will get a trophy, Gray said. As for the costume wave, it’s fun for people who want to go out and have a good time wearing anything silly that’s appropriate for families, she said.

There was a costume wave last year, Byrd said. People were wearing mustaches and capes as well as sombreros and someone had a batman costume, she said.

“People sign up for teams under the open waves, they all like to coordinate what they wear so they’re all the same bright colored shirts, or they’re all wearing weird headbands or weird socks,” Byrd said. “People ran with it.”

All in all, it’s a no-pressure, fun event that’s fun for the whole family, Gray said. It’s also one of the only mud runs in Northern Arizona, she said.