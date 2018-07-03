Chino Valley cancels Fourth of July fireworks, celebration will go on as planned

Gates open at 3 p.m., activities start at 4 p.m.

In this 2016 file photo, Ashley Lee of Chino Valley tries to hammer her toy frog toward the target during the 2016 Fourth of July celebration at Community Park. Due to fire danger, the fireworks display has been canceled this year, but the rest of the celebration, which includes live music and other attractions, will go on as planned, with gates opening at 3 p.m, activities beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. (Chino Valley Review file photo)

    • Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft said the fireworks show in Chino Valley for the Fourth of July celebration has been canceled although other festivities will take place as planned.

    He made his remarks in an email from Chino Valley Information Officer Matt Santos.

    The decision comes after a meeting with town officials and representatives from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

    Chino Valley is the third city in the Quad-City area to cancel its fireworks, following Prescott and Prescott Valley, which canceled shows within the last week. Both cities cited dry conditions and a lack of rain as posing too much risk for fireworks.

    Other festivities at Community Center Park, Road 1 East and Perkinsville Road in Chino Valley, will go on as planned with gates opening at 3 p.m. and festivities beginning at 4 p.m. The event includes free admission into the aquatic center, bounce houses, midway games and inflatable water slides.

    Some attractions, including midway games, water features, and bounce houses will require a small fee.

