Prescott Valley cancels fireworks; change in location for activities

Prescott Valley is joining its municipal neighbor to the west in opting against a Fourth of July fireworks display because the dry weather poses too much of a fire risk.

In a news release Monday, July 2, Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said that for the first time in 22 years the town will cancel the annual show.

Despite permission from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, as well as plans for added fire protection patrols, Tarkowski said the town felt the historic dry conditions and lack of rain just pose too much of a risk to go ahead, said Community Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster in the release.

Prescott city officials announced their decision last week. Chino Valley officials have their fireworks celebration under consideration for cancelation as of Monday afternoon, July 2. If the fireworks display goes on as planned at the community park and aquatics center, firefighters will be will be present and will evaluate on-site whether it is safe enough to proceed.

Prescott Valley residents can still look forward to a fireworks display, it will just be delayed, Foster said. The Fourth of July fireworks show will move to the town’s 40th Anniversary Pinnacle Weekend slated for Saturday, Aug. 25.

Other Fourth of July festivities in Prescott Valley have been relocated from Mountain Valley Park to the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Beginning at 3 p.m., Hero Party Rental will offer bounce houses and inflatables, five lanes of water slides, six lanes of dry slides, Vertical Reality Bungee Trampoline, a 24-foot-high rock wall and a Human Gyroscope. The cost for those attractions has been lowered from $19.95 to $15 per person.

A beer and food garden, featuring Montana BBQ, Penny’s Place and White Eyes Fry Bread, is also available. In addition, another band playing bluegrass masterworks, Ping Brothers, has been added to the program, offering free, live entertainment. They perform at 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., Five in the Wheel will perform. Get mementos of the fun at the deluxe photo booth, and enjoy glow products and Dippin' Dots concession sales.

Officials invite families to bring their blankets, lawn chairs and picnic stuff – no alcohol, grills or pets – to honor the nation’s birthday.

For more information, call Prescott Valley Parks & Recreation at 928-759-3090.