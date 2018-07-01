Birth Announcements: July 1

Corresponding to the photos, clockwise from top left:

Ariel Espinoza Ayala, a 7 lb., 15 oz. boy, was born Monday, April 23, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Suany Ayala and David Espinoza of Paulden.

Liam Michael Jones, a 6 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, April 25, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kendra Macy and Noah Jones of Paulden.

Sophia Mae Lagueux, a 9 lb., 15 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, April 25, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Janice Cranford and Cordell Lagueux of Chino Valley.

Cooper Shelton, a 6 lb. 4 oz. boy, was born Monday, April 23, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karrie Palmer and Jerry Shelton III of Prescott.