Birth Announcements: July 1

Clockwise from top left: Ariel Espinoza Ayala, Liam Michael Jones, Sophia Mae Lagueux, and Cooper Shelton. (YRMC/Courtesy)

  • Originally Published: July 1, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Corresponding to the photos, clockwise from top left:

    Ariel Espinoza Ayala, a 7 lb., 15 oz. boy, was born Monday, April 23, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Suany Ayala and David Espinoza of Paulden.

    Liam Michael Jones, a 6 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, April 25, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kendra Macy and Noah Jones of Paulden.

    Sophia Mae Lagueux, a 9 lb., 15 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, April 25, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Janice Cranford and Cordell Lagueux of Chino Valley.

    Cooper Shelton, a 6 lb. 4 oz. boy, was born Monday, April 23, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karrie Palmer and Jerry Shelton III of Prescott.

