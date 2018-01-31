Student of the Week: Tyler Roehe

“Ever since I was a Million Word Reader in the third grade I knew I wanted to challenge myself again in the fourth grade” states Tyler Roehe, the student of the week, when asked about reaching the Million Word Challenge award at Chino Valley Unified School District’s Del Rio Elementary School. Tyler realizes he is only half way through the year and therefore is working hard to achieve two million words by the end of the year.

“Reading helps me practice my reading skills like inferring, and I learn so much and get to go on so many different adventures when I read," Tyler said. "I personally love going on adventures with Percy Jackson in the The Heroes of Olympus written by Rick Riordan.”

A word of advice from Tyler to kids who may be struggling at meeting their reading goals, he says to “start out small, slowly work on becoming better, and never stop pushing yourself because one day you too can and will be a Million Word Reader!”

Besides reading, Tyler enjoys math, especially multiplying. He loves that he has finally learned long division in the fourth grade. When Tyler is not in school you can find him hanging out with family and friends playing car racing games.

We are so proud of Tyler and the dedication he has towards his learning achievements at Del Rio! Thank you, Tyler, for setting a positive example here in Chino.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.