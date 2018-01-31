Paulden resident says gluten free is the way to go

Although some people eat gluten-free because of allergies, others opt for a gluten-free diet for different health benefits. Many feel that a gluten-free diet can improve energy levels and digestion.

Paulden resident Angie Jacin began gluten-free cooking eight years ago, when she was diagnosed with several auto immune diseases, including Lyme disease.

“I really enjoy baking, so when I first started baking gluten-free foods, I was having my friends try them,” Jacin said. “I make cupcakes, muffins, cookies, cakes, pie etc. All the ingredients I use — such as baking powder, baking soda, extract, and spices — are all gluten-free, and all my appliances and bakeware are not used for anything else. I also make grain-free or sugar free baked goods” she said.

“About a year ago, I started my own business ‘Temple Restorations Gluten Free Bakery’, and started supplying some of the local businesses in Chino Valley. One of the places my baked goods can be purchased is ‘Overflow Coffee’ in Chino.

“Besides gluten, grain- and sugar-free goods, I also make egg-free and dairy-free baked goods for people on request,” she said.

Some of the items Jacin bakes are lemon-blueberry muffins, cherry-almond and Key-lime cupcakes, peanut butter and sugar cookies and chocolate truffle cookies.

“If there is anyone who might have a family recipe that they love, but can no longer eat it because it isn’t gluten-free, I can remake it for them to be gluten-free,” she said.

“I like gluten-free baking, so I can share with others that a gluten-free lifestyle doesn’t have to be a curse,” Jacin said. “A gluten-free diet can be enjoyable and taste good.”

Contact Jacin call 928-925-2738 with questions or to order baked goods. Call Overflow Coffee, 928-636-4152, to order her baked goods.