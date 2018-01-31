Names of Chino Valley fire victims released

The names of a man killed and a woman injured during a backyard fire in Chino Valley on Monday, Jan. 22, have been released.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as 52-year-old Guy Knight from Chino Valley, according a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. His body was discovered outside a destroyed motorhome in the 2300 block of West Road 4 ½ North Chino Valley, where the blaze occurred. He had suffered burns, but exact cause and manner of death has not yet been released.

The woman, who was air lifted for treatment to the Maricopa Medical Burn Center in Phoenix for severe burns, is 32-year-old Mary Begley, the release states. She lives at the residence where the fire occurred. She and Knight were considered girlfriend/boyfriend. Begley remains in critical but stable condition under burn treatment.

The investigation has not been concluded as detectives are awaiting the opportunity to interview Begley for her story as to how the fire escalated, causing death, injury and destruction that morning.

It was originally reported that while there were no witnesses as to the cause of the injuries to Bagley and the fatal injuries to Knight, a family member reported seeing Knight start a fire in a makeshift fire pit that morning, in the yard next to the motorhome. The family member reported seeing Knight using a fluid to help accelerate the fire.