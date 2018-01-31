Chino Valley in Brief: Super Bowl Party to help veterans

The Knights of Columbus Council 11827 recently presented a check for $1,129.19 to the Intermountain Centers for Human Development. The money was collected during last fall’s “Tootsie Roll” drive, meant to help people with physical and intellectual disabilities. The Intermountain Center cares for the needs of those with such disabilities.

Chino Valley Police Department Citizen Academy

Learn about your local Police Department, 6 - 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays, March 28 through April 18, and 8 a.m. - noon, Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited — Laurie 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about the Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

Cougar football families

Those who are interested in a spring football training team are urged to email cvyfacougars@gmail.com, noting the division in which your athlete would play. Four games plus a bowl game are being considered. Games would run mid-April to mid-May. Cheer will not be offered in the spring.

Territorial Early Childhood Center kindergarten and pre-school pre-registration

The Territorial Early Childhood Center will hold pre-registration for kindergarten and pre-school students for the 2018-2019 school year at 5 - 6:30 p.m., Feb. 15, at the “Kindergarten and Pre-School Round Up.”

To register, kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. The State of Arizona requires parents to provide the child’s immunization document, certified birth certificate and proof of residency at the time of pre-registration. The Center offers a free, all-day kindergarten program in a unique, early childhood setting.

During the Round Up event, parents and children will have the opportunity to meet the teachers and staff and network with other organizations, including food service, transportation, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) child care, and the health office.

The pre-school program is available to children 3-5 years of age (who miss the kindergarten birthdate deadline) and are potty-trained. Tuition for the pre-school is $165 per month. The Center also charges a one-time registration fee of $50 at the time of pre-registration. Pre-school registration requires the same documentation as kindergarten.

For those who can’t attend the Round Up, pre-registration packets will also be available in the office at the Territorial Early Childhood Center, 1088 Mahan Lane, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 or online at www.chinovalleyschools.com. Office hours are 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. For additional registration questions or information, call our office at 928-636-3842.

Coffee with COPS

An event that fosters casual conversation with local law enforcement officers will be held 8 - 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89. Meet Chief Charles Wynn, Lt. Vincent Schaan and other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

United Daughters of the Confederacy Scholarship

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter 2674, offers a scholarship of $500 for female students with a 3.0 GPA. The applicant must be a lineal descendant of a Confederate ancestor. The application deadline is March 1. For more information, contact Kay Harlan, president, at 928-717-7246.

Super Bowl party

The American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley will host a Super Bowl party on Feb. 4 to benefit veterans. Everyone is welcomed. The event includes a raffle for a 2006 Kawasaki 900cc motorcycle. Tickets are on sale at the legion for $20 each or six tickets for $100.

‘Tinnitus — What’s All the Buzz?’

A free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation on tinnitus will be held at noon, Thursday, Feb. 1 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane in Prescott.

Dusty Spitler, of A2Z Hearing Health, will speak about tinnitus, commonly referred to as “ringing in the ears.” The condition can manifest in many different perceptions of sound, including buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing and clicking. Tinnitus is not a disease, but can be a symptom of a wide range of underlying health issues. Dusty will explain causes, treatments and tools that can provide relief for those who suffer from tinnitus.

RSVPs to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Arizona State Plan on Aging to hold focus group in Prescott

The State of Arizona is seeking input through a focus group, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, at Yavapai College, Building 3, Room 119, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott.

The Department of Economic Security, Division of Aging and Adult Services relies on such groups to identify issues that affect the quality of life and wellbeing of older adults and their caregivers. The information from the focus group will contribute to strategies and directions for the Arizona State Plan on Aging for 2019-2022 and will help strengthen aging services throughout the state.



The Arizona State Plan on Aging is a means of planning aging programs and tracking efforts on behalf of older adults. By the year 2020, one out of four residents of Arizona will be over the age of 60. The State Plan on Aging helps to ensure that Arizona has the necessary infrastructure to support the growing aging population.



MatForce celebrates 12 years

MatForce, the Yavapai County Substance Abuse Coalition, is hosting a celebration on Friday, Feb. 2, to mark its 12th year of working to reduce drug abuse in Yavapai County. The event, s “Breaking Ground, Leading the Way,” will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Hassyampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., Prescott. A complimentary breakfast will be served. MatForce board members will review major accomplishments that MatForce volunteers have accomplished over the past dozen years. To attend, RSVP to matforce@cableone.net or 928-708-0100.

Choral celebration

The Camerata Singers’ Gloria! — a choral celebration of contemporary cathedral compositions

Enjoy some of the notable sacred choral music of the 20th century, performed a cappella or accompanied by a brass ensemble, at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott (at 89 and Ruger, near the airport). The program will feature the music of Elgar, Britten, Tavener and Rutter, topped off by a short jazz mass composed by Bob Chilcott (of Kings’ Singers fame). A pre-concert talk begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite, or at the door.

Griefshare support group

A 13- week support group for those who have experienced a death of a loved one is open to the public and begins at 10 a.m. - noon, Saturday, Feb. 3, at Prescott Cornerstone Rosser Campus, 700 W. Rosser. To sign-up, text the word “Hope,” with your name and telephone number, to 602-410-8536 or call that number for additional information.

‘How Gerrymandering Rigs Elections’

The League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County is collaborating with Yavapai College and Osher Lifelong Learning to present “How Gerrymandering Rigs Elections” with a guest speaker, Colleen Mathis, the chair of the Arizona Redistricting Commission. She will serve in this role until the next chair is selected in 2021. Mathis holds a Master’s in environmental management from Yale University and a Bachelor’s in economics from the University of Illinois. She is an affiliated associate at the Institute for Quantitative Social Sciences at Harvard University and a principal at Willet Creek Consulting, specializing in nonprofit management, communications and business development. Her presentation will be 10 a.m. - noon, Saturday, Feb. 3, in Building 3, Room 119 at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. The public is welcome to attend.



‘What to Do When You’re Feeling Down’

The free presentation will be held 2 - 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. Connie Boston, manager of the Senior Peer Prevention Program, will explain signs, symptoms and risk factors of sadness, grief and depression. She will discuss “The 7 Habits of Happiness,” basic skills to change negative feelings and increase emotional and physical well-being. Call 928-445-9300 for information or to RSVP.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meets

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Guild will host Carolyn O’Bagy Davis, a writer, lecturer and curator. She will present a program on Goldie Tracy Richmond and her wonderful quilts. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. The meeting is free, and refreshments will be served at no cost. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) stakeholders’ meeting

Veterans in Northern Arizona are invited to a town hall meeting, 3:30 - 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the theater, building 15, at NAVAHCS. The event will offer veterans the opportunity to speak with VA leadership, service line managers and subject matter experts in reference to their care at Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. The meeting will include information tables with literature, brochures and personnel, ready to answer questions. For questions about the meeting, contact Mary Dillinger, 928-717-7587.