Chino Valley chamber director Arlene Alen resigns

Did the sea breeze draw the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce director, Arlene Alen, away from the post she has held for just a little over three years?

Alen resigned from her position on Friday, Jan. 19, to accept the job of executive director at the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce in Port Townsend, Washington.

She said that when she took on the role of director for the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, she felt the job was an important opportunity to make a difference in a community still struggling at that time from the recession. In an email, Alen also insisted that her decision to accept a new job in another state had nothing to do with the local chamber, the town or the people she’s had the opportunity to work with over the past three years.

“…It was truly a career path and quality of life determination,” she wrote. “I wanted to return to the type of true management and leadership positions I had prior to relocation from Los Angeles and find that in a town that had the qualities of Prescott and our region.”

She said that the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is a large chamber that, about 10 years ago, combined about 10 separate chambers of commerce. There are a lot of similarities between Port Townsend and Prescott, she said. Both of them have a thriving arts community and a large tourism community, but the former has an ocean and a Victorian-era port that is still in use, Alen said.

Looking back on her time as chamber director, Alen said she is proud of some of the work she did and wishes that some of her work she could have done differently, but was hampered by a lack of resources. She said some of her work in Chino Valley remained unfinished and that she would have loved to have been able to stay and finish what she started. She began the community volunteer program, but, Alen said, her biggest accomplishment as the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce director was changing public perception outside and inside of Chino Valley, including the chamber, its members and the community. She brought up the recent recognition of Chino Valley by roadsnacks.net as the “No. 1 Redneck City in Arizona.”

“The perception of that award is a lot of the perception that Chino Valley had within the Quad-Cities and the region, and it wasn’t that,” she said. “I think I was a good messenger to take the fact that this was a vibrant, exciting community … and that people needed to take it very seriously. I think that message was made well.”

Alen was also a part of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council, including some time as vice mayor, and she served on numerous nonprofit boards. In her email, she wrote that she plans to remain for the time being on the board of the foundation of the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic.

Following Alen’s resignation from the board of directors of the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the board appointed John Coomer as interim director while the board searches for a permanent replacement, according to a news release from the chamber.

Coomer has been a Chino Valley resident since 1997, is a veteran and has a career that includes several leadership positions with several Arizona nonprofit organizations. He is currently vice president of the board of directors for West Yavapai Guidance Clinic and serves on the Chino Valley Industrial Development Authority and Chino Valley Municipal Property Corporation boards of directors.