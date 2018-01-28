Citibus to stop service Jan. 31 after 96 years, company says on Facebook

Social Media Post Citibus Facebook Post

Prescott Transit Authority has announced it will halt its Citibus service as of Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Billed as “the only privately operated public bus service in the City of Prescott,” the company announced Friday on its Facebook page “after 96 years in service the Prescott Transit Citibus will be shutting down at the end of business Wednesday.”

Steve Silvernale, owner of the company, was not immediately available for comment.

The social media posts state: “I wish someone of means would see the need of people to provide free transport to the store for them as a ministry. … I wish you all good luck in the future. If you have any questions or concerns about the future of the Citibus I encourage you to call 928-776-7433 and ask to speak to a manager.”

The service, providing a one-hour circuit in Prescott, was available for rides “anywhere we go for only $2 one way.”

Earlier Facebook posts lamented that the service is not publicly funded. “The Citibus receives no money from the City of Prescott to operate. The city receives the benefit of our services but does not help pay for them. It would help us if they did,” one from Jan. 15, 2018 states.

Silvernale was in the news in October 2016 when he was planning an intercity bus line transportation service between Prescott and Phoenix, according to Courier archives. He had planned to fund the operation with a grant through the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Prescott Transit Authority began running that service on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Called Northern Arizona Coach Lines, the publicly funded/privately operated transportation service was running three times daily from PTA’s terminal with stops in Prescott Valley, Dewey, Mayer, Black Canyon City and the Phoenix Greyhound Bus Station.

The change leaves quad-city residents with one choice – Yavapai Regional Transit, which in October 2017 increased its service to residents of Chino Valley, Prescott and Prescott Valley. Its expanded service connects the three municipalities on Fridays, five-day service within Chino Valley, plus expanded connections between Chino and Prescott.

