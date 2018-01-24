Still some issues to work out regarding industrial park

The Town of Chino Valley’s plan to put an industrial park in at Old Home Manor has run into some issues, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said.

After working with a consulting company, EPS Group, to help prepare the town, it became clear that there were issues to resolve before Old Home Manor is ready, said Grittman at last week’s Economic Development Subcommittee meeting.

Those issues include the roads in the area, natural gas right of way, and infrastructure.

Some of those things town staff could do and some things private development should do, Grittman said. It’s also something the economic development person could do, but they haven’t been hired yet, Grittman said, adding job applications recently closed. The goal is to have a person in the position by March, she said.

The roads in the area that are a concern include Road 4 North and Jerome Junction, the former of which goes all the way through Old Home Manor, but there’s still some jogs in the road, Grittman said. The town is still a ways out from straightening the whole road, she said. Currently, it’s identifying who has the right-of-way, then staff will look at buying it, then straightening it, Grittman said.

As for Jerome Junction, it’s complete from Road 4 North to Rodeo Road and the part between Rodeo Road and Gavin Court needs some realignment work and paving or chip sealing, said Public Works Director Frank Marbury.

“We plan to use a combination of town forces and contractors this year,” Marbury said. “There are some right-of-way issues we had to straighten out there.”

Marbury said he plans to bring it to council as the roads list might have a little cushion built into it and if there is, he plans to use it.

The town doesn’t have a step-by-step process or a project plan that tells the town what it needs to do, said Mayor Darryl Croft.

“They’ve got this plan and I think that’s way out somewhere,” he said regarding EPS Group’s concepts. “We don’t’ have a plan, it’s a concept. I’m a plan guy, I like to see plans.”



When the economic development director comes on board, part of what she wants them to do is work with a broker who can start setting up some templates and different ways the town might construct the leasing of the property, Grittman said.

The town is still a little ways out from that and it’s going to depend on who’s even interested but the hope is also to bring intelligence, identifying what might be sound in concept but is different from what the market is saying, she said.

“We don’t want to take something that isn’t a good deal for us,” Grittman said. “I’m hoping that we can say no to something that’s really dirty, really water intensive, not a good fit for us.”

Though it’s too premature for citizen review, many residents are wondering how much money went into the industrial park, Grittman said. The town didn’t use any money for it, she said. Rather, it used grant money and staff time, said Councilman Corey Mendoza.

As for the money allotted towards EPS Group, the town has about $1,600 left after paying $22,500, Grittman said. Next steps include taking the entryway on Road Four North and getting a traffic study based off of that.