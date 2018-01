Daisy is a female American Pit Bull Terrier/Catahoula Leopard mixed dog looking for a home. She is about 18 months old and loves to play with big rope toys. She gets along with most dogs, but some she finds annoying. Her handlers think she will get along with cats and children.

If interested in adopting Daisy, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.