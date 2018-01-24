People & Places: Need wool? Chino woman raises sheep

Syril LaBlanc of Chino Valley enjoys doing things the way American pioneers did, and one of the things she loves doing is spinning wool from the sheep and goats she and her husband, Eric, raise.

“We purchased our first sheep from the traditional Benedictine Monastery in Silver City, New Mexico,” Syril said. “We now have various breeds of Heritage sheep, like Navajo Churro, American Tunis, Shetland, and the extremely rare Leicester Long Wool, besides a variety of Angora and other goats.”

“We do our shearing in the spring and take our fleece to Mystic Pines Fiber Processing in Williams,” she said. “They only use turn-of-the century mill equipment to process the wool. I pick up the processes wool (roving) and spin it into yarn.”

Syril said that she became interested in spinning when someone gave her an old spinning wheel. After taking spinning classes at Studio 3 in Prescott, Syril was on her way to spinning her own wool into yarn.

“I now have two spinning wheels and two clock wheels (which measures the yardage),” she said. “Sometimes I use just natural colored wool — like white, brown, black and gray — and other times I have it dyed. I make skeins of yarn, not only for my use, but people in the community buy it from me, too, for their own use. The whole process takes about three to four days.”

It is said that during colonial times in America, wool could only be purchased from England and was very expensive, so it was considered an act of patriotism for American women to spin wool.

“I love working with the wool because of my artistic background; it is another creative outlet, and it’s a great excuse to have sheep and goats,” she added.

“The reason I so enjoy working with fiber is because it’s natural and it’s getting back to basics. It gives me an appreciation of our ancestors who worked this hard to create things that we now take for granted,” she said.