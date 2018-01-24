Motor sports developer may put issue before voters

While the hope was to have a racetrack up and operating by now, motor sports developer David Brinkley said he is not giving up and is considering bringing the issue to Chino Valley voters in a referendum in November.

During the debate over placing a raceway at Old Home Manor Brinkley said he learned he needed 181 signatures to put the issue on a referendum.



“I can’t gamble that the referendum would fall in my favor when we’re talking about the kind of investment and time and money and the town was not in the position in 2017 to hold a special election,” Brinkley said. “This upcoming election in the fall is the first chance that we might have to see if something like that might work … that potential certainly exists. I’m not completely convinced what the actual steps will be as we head towards November. We have a little bit of time before anybody has to do anything.”

Brinkley is not ruling out other locations than Chino Valley. Earlier this month, Yavapai Downs in Prescott Valley sold for $3.22 million. When asked if he’d consider returning to the former raceway next to that facility, Brinkley said he wants to put the project together and if an opportunity arose anywhere, they would look into it and see what the possibilities are.

In October 2016, the Chino Valley Town Council approved an outline for a lease agreement for a motor sports project at Old Home Manor, which raised concerns from Dr. Penny Wills, president of Yavapai College last February.

In a nutshell, it doesn’t matter where they want to put a racetrack, unless the zoning exists it means going before the council to get a zoning change, Brinkley said.

“That opens up a public event opportunity and the political climate out there was so polarized it makes it difficult to find the exact right piece of property,” he said. “We’ve talked to city staff out there who have been very helpful and we’ve talked with property owners and it’s just a situation of we haven’t dialed the right combination together to make the Chino Valley opportunity work.”

Brinkley said he’s optimistic in their ability to find a right location, even though it’s not completely certain where it’s going to be or the path that’s going to lead them there. At this point, Brinkley said he didn’t know if Old Home Manor was the exact place for a racetrack.

“We’re far from being through,” he said. “We’re just working as diligently as we can.”