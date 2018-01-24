CVSD Student of the Week: Brooke

Brooke Loeffler is a good example of great character and a great student and is the student of the week for the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Brooke comes to school every day with a big smile and a positive attitude, ready to learn. She works hard on all of her in-class and out-of-class work. Brooke is also patient with her classmates and always ready to help anyone in need. She is friendly, respectful, and kind. She loves to play outside with her little brother. Her favorite toy to play with is her Pokemon Lego set. She is a student in second grade and joy to have in class, her teacher said.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.