Cooking with Diane: Fiesta Chicken Skillet Cobbler

My husband and I really loved this skillet cobbler. It is mildly spicy, and the cheesy crust makes this a great dinner for the family.
Fiesta Chicken Skillet Cobbler
2 chicken breasts (cut in pieces)
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion (chopped)
3 cloves garlic (minced)
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can black beans
3 tablespoons pickled jalapenos (chopped)
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro (chopped)
salt and pepper to taste
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3/4 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
Crust
1 1/2 cup Bisquick
2/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons chopped jalapeno
1 egg
1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese
Mix all ingredients and set aside.
In a cast iron skillet, add olive oil and chicken and cook until no longer pink.
Add onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder, cook another 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans, jalapenos, cilantro and salt and pepper. Cook another 3 minutes.
Spoon crust batter over chicken mixture, and top with cheeses. Place skillet in oven bake and at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
When serving, top with chopped tomatoes, green onions and cilantro (optional).
