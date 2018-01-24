Cooking with Diane: Fiesta Chicken Skillet Cobbler

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2018 6 a.m.

    • My husband and I really loved this skillet cobbler. It is mildly spicy, and the cheesy crust makes this a great dinner for the family.

    Fiesta Chicken Skillet Cobbler

    2 chicken breasts (cut in pieces)

    2 tablespoon olive oil

    1 medium onion (chopped)

    3 cloves garlic (minced)

    1/2 teaspoon cumin

    1 teaspoon chili powder

    1 can diced tomatoes

    1 can black beans

    3 tablespoons pickled jalapenos (chopped)

    1 tablespoon fresh cilantro (chopped)

    salt and pepper to taste

    3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

    3/4 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

    Crust

    1 1/2 cup Bisquick

    2/3 cup milk

    2 tablespoons chopped jalapeno

    1 egg

    1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese

    Mix all ingredients and set aside.

    In a cast iron skillet, add olive oil and chicken and cook until no longer pink.

    Add onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder, cook another 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans, jalapenos, cilantro and salt and pepper. Cook another 3 minutes.

    Spoon crust batter over chicken mixture, and top with cheeses. Place skillet in oven bake and at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

    When serving, top with chopped tomatoes, green onions and cilantro (optional).

