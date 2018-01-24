Cooking with Diane: Fiesta Chicken Skillet Cobbler

My husband and I really loved this skillet cobbler. It is mildly spicy, and the cheesy crust makes this a great dinner for the family.

Fiesta Chicken Skillet Cobbler

2 chicken breasts (cut in pieces)

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion (chopped)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can black beans

3 tablespoons pickled jalapenos (chopped)

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro (chopped)

salt and pepper to taste

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3/4 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

Crust

1 1/2 cup Bisquick

2/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons chopped jalapeno

1 egg

1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese

Mix all ingredients and set aside.

In a cast iron skillet, add olive oil and chicken and cook until no longer pink.

Add onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder, cook another 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans, jalapenos, cilantro and salt and pepper. Cook another 3 minutes.

Spoon crust batter over chicken mixture, and top with cheeses. Place skillet in oven bake and at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

When serving, top with chopped tomatoes, green onions and cilantro (optional).