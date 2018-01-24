Chino Valley in Brief: Super Bowl party

Super Bowl party

There will be a Super Bowl party at American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley on Feb. 4. Everyone is welcome. The event includes a raffle for a 2006 Kawasaki 900cc motorcycle. Tickets are on sale at the legion for $20 each or 6 for $100. Help us help your vets.

Chino Valley Library book sale

Start off the New Year by eating healthy and being healthy. At the same sponsored this month by the Friends of the Chino Valley Library are cookbooks and books on healthy eating and dieting, as well as books on fitness and exercise. All proceeds benefit the library.

Coffee with COPS

Casual conversation with local law enforcement officers will be 8 to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89. Meet Chief Charles Wynn, Lt. Vincent Schaan and other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Grief support group

Hope Lutheran Church of Chino Valley hosts a grief support group on Monday mornings at 11 a.m.. The church is located on the corner of 2 North and 1 East, behind the Safeway store, in Chino Valley. For more information, contact 928-636-2796 or hopepastor@commspeed.net.

Introduction to meditation

Research has shown that the practice of meditation provides significant physical and emotional health benefits. “Introduction to Meditation for Older Adults” is an opportunity for seniors to get to know more meditation with a group of peers. The Senior Peer Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic is offering the free, four-week class, 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, starting Jan. 24 and ending Feb. 14, at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, 505 S. Cortez St. Space is limited; registration required: Connie Boston, 928-445-5211 ex. 2672 or email c.boston@wygc.org.

MatForce Lunch ‘n Learn

MatForce is sponsoring a “Lunch ‘n Learn” to explore the reasons youth use drugs and alcohol. According to the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, 44 percent of youth in Yavapai County who reported using drugs and alcohol said stress was the reason they used those substances.

The event will explore the causes of youth depression, anxiety and stress and how to teach children effective coping skills. An expert panel will include Lisa Blythe, regional director, First Things First; Courtney Osterfelt, executive director, The Teen Launch Pad; Obsidian DeLau, family and child counselor, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic; and Stephanie Hillig, principal, Prescott High School.

The discussion will be facilitated by John Schuderer, chair of the Suicide Prevention Coalition. Those who attend will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel members.

The presentation will take place 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Verde Room, second floor, Yavapai County Building, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, and at the Board of Supervisor Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.

The presentation is free and open to the public.



For more information contact MatForce at 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.

Natural ways to maintain your health

This free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation will be noon - 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Lois Eaton, of Joyful Health, will explain naturopathic medicine and discuss new concepts in medicine, organic and non-GMO foods, where to save money and food and how to recognize a heart attack and avoid the flu. RSVP to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.



Prescott Audubon presentation A Windows on Nature presentation, “The White Mountains of Eastern Arizona,” will be 7 p.m., Jan. 25, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. The speaker, David Moll is a photographer, naturalist, birder and longtime member of the Prescott Audubon Society.

His presentation will include facts, photographs and personal antidotes from his wildlife experiences. For more information: www.prescottaudubon.org.



Making happiness a habit

Learn how to pump up your emotional fitness. Attend an 8-week class, offered free of charge by the Senior Peer Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic. “Making Happiness a Habit” helps you take charge to determine your happiness and well-being. Classes are from 1 - 2:30 p.m., on Mondays, Jan. 29 through March 19, at Samaritan Village Tower, 1075 Ruth St., Prescott. Space is limited; registration required: Connie Boston, 928-445-5211 ext. 2672 or email c.boston@wygc.org..