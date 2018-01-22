Chino fire kills one, injures another

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority personnel, responded to reports of a fire along the 2300 block of West Road 4 ½ North Chino Valley at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a motorhome parked near the residence was engulfed in flames. Fire personnel were able to contain the flames before they spread. A man was found lying on the ground outside and pronounced dead at the scene.

He had suffered burns, but exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office. The 52-year-old man was later identified as a visitor to the residence. His name is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Also found outside the motorhome was a woman, age 32, who was suffering from severe burns. She was air lifted for treatment to the Maricopa Medical Burn Center in Phoenix. She was identified as a resident of the home. The release of her identity is also pending.

While there were no witnesses as to the cause of the injuries to both subjects, a family member did report that earlier, about 1:30 a.m., the man started a fire in a makeshift fire pit in the yard next to the motorhome. The family member reported seeing the man using some sort of fluid to help accelerate the fire.

Detectives have been on scene throughout the morning gathering evidence in an attempt to determine events leading to the fire growth and resulting injuries to the subjects. Both Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives and personnel from Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investigating.