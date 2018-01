Birth Announcements: Week of Jan. 21, 2017

Savannah Mae Desjadon, an 8 lb., 3 oz., girl, was born Friday, Jan. 12 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Breanna and Stephen Desjadon of Prescott.

Madeline Force Folts, a 7 lb., 12 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Adam Folts of Prescott.

Arlo Gonzalez-Juvera, a 7 lb., 12 oz. boy, was born Sunday, Jan. 14, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nadine Juvera-Durazo and Jose Gonzalez-Hernandez of Paulden.

Lillian Grace Mork, an 8 lb., 9.5 oz. girl, was born Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. She was 21.25 inches long. Her parents are Austin and Tina Mork of Prescott. Grandparents are Scott and Robin Wederski of Prescott and Mel and Sandy Mork of Surprise.