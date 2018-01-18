Cougars fall to rival Camp Verde 72-66 despite spirited 2nd-half comeback

Martinez leads Chino Valley with 20 points, Grandy adds 14 in loss

Daniel Martinez scored 20 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Chino Valley boys’ basketball team fell 72-66 to cross-town rival Camp Verde on Thursday night.

It is the ninth loss in the last 10 games for the Cougars, which trailed 17-5 midway through the first quarter and were unable to complete the comeback after a big second half.

Chino Valley (7-14, 1-2 West) trailed 28-23 at halftime, but used an 11-4 run capped by Elijah Desmond’s fast-break layup at the 3:55 mark in the third quarter, giving the Cougars a 34-32 lead, their first of the night.

But Camp Verde’s Jason Collier wasn’t willing to give in.

With 4:56 left in the game and the Cowboys trailing 53-51, Chino Valley head coach Ravi Shetty was given a technical foul after arguing a call.

The sophomore guard hit both technical free throws to tie the game, then hit a 3-pointer on the Cowboys’ next possession, making it 56-53 with 4:25 left and they never trailed again.

Collier scored 27 points on seven 3-pointers before fouling out with 4:01 to go, but Camp Verde’s 21-13 run to end the game was the difference.

“It’s mainly my teammates, finding me when I’m open,” Collier said about his performance. “I just shoot it, let it fly, and hopefully it goes in.”

Fifth-year Camp Verde head coach Daniel Wall said it was “awesome” to see his players step up after Collier sat with five fouls.

“[These] kids, to be honest, haven’t played a whole lot of big-bucket, crunch-time minutes for us this year,” Wall said. “Payton Sarkesian was huge for us down the stretch defensively, No. 25 (Seth Jelovic) was killing us off the dribble, and he did a good job staying in front. Jordan Littlefield made gigantic plays down the stretch.”

And on his leading scorer Collier? Wall was all smiles.

“[He’s a] little sophomore kid, just a scrawny little thing, but he shoots the heck out of it. He did a great job for us tonight,” Wall said.

First-year Cougars head coach Ravi Shetty said his kids played hard.

“It was a good energy for us. I think we did some things really well,” Shetty said. “They hit some big shots, you have to give credit to Camp Verde. They are a good team, well coached. We played our hearts out, but it didn’t go our way.”

Martinez’ 20 points came on three 3-pointers for Chino Valley, while Ben Grandy scored 14 points, including a 7 for 10 mark from the free-throw line.

“He’s been great for us, we’ll keep looking for good things from him,” Shetty said about Martinez.

Other standouts for Camp Verde (8-14, 1-3 Central) included Abe Gonzalez, who scored 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half, while Nick Stone had nine points.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley is scheduled to head west to Mohave Valley today and play River Valley. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Cowboys continue a three-game road trip as they play Glendale Preparatory Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

