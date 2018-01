State argues for dismissal of schools lawsuit

PHOENIX — An attorney for the state told a judge Friday he has no legal right to hear a complaint that the Legislature is not providing enough money for schools.

“This is a political question,” Brett Johnson told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin.

More to the point, Johnson said the process is working, citing the proposal made just three days ago by Gov. Doug Ducey to put more money into school funding.

“The governor and the Legislature are working very diligently to resolve these issues,” he said. “They should be given that opportunity to do so,” saying the “experts” in that area should be given the opportunity to deal with the question rather than having it decided by the courts.

“There is a solution on the table,” Johnson said.

In fact, Johnson has a backup plan already in place should Martin refuse to throw out the lawsuit filed by several school districts, education groups and taxpayers: He wants the judge to put the case on the back burner until lawmakers get a chance to address the governor’s proposal.

On Tuesday, Ducey agreed to a five-step program designed to restore what is known as “district additional assistance.” This covers things like textbooks, computers and even buses.

Ducey also offered to have the state borrow $88 million to construct five new schools: three in Chandler, and one each in Tolleson Union and Queen Creek school districts. And he proposed to more than double, to $51.8 million, the amount of money available for building repairs.

But Mary O’Grady, who represents the plaintiffs, said that what Ducey offered is just a proposal, with no guarantee that the Republican-controlled Legislature will accede to what the governor wants.

Beyond that, she told Martin that her clients sued because the problem is deeper than just the dollars that Ducey has offered.

She said prior Arizona Supreme Court rulings have made it clear it is the responsibility of the state to fund all school construction and keep all the buildings in repair. And at one point the Legislature had, in fact, set up and funded a system to do that.

What’s happened, O’Grady said, is the state has not provided all the money necessary. The Legislature then altered the standards the School Facilities Board uses to determine if funds really are needed, a change that became how the state is saving money.