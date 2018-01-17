Roads & Streets Committee identifies pavement improvement projects

The Chino Valley Roads & Streets Committee identified several streets for upcoming pavement improvement projects at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 8.

Those plans include pulverizing existing chip seal and double chipping on Reed Road from Road 3 North to Road 4 North, on Road 4 North from Maricopa Street on the east end to Reed Road and on Road 1 North from Highway 89 to Road 1 East, said Public Works Director Frank Marbury. There’s also the intersection at Road Three North and Road 1 East, which would mean removing and replacing the intersection with some hot mix asphalt, Marbury said.

“That estimate we’ve got is somewhere around $20,000 for that,” he said. “I think that’s about three inches of hot mix.”

Councilman Corey Mendoza said he suspected there wasn’t much of a choice of whether or not to do the total removal, considering the amount of truck traffic that has been reduced because of the roundabout at Perkinsville Road. It’s one of those patches of roads where a pothole can be filled one day and another one appears the next, Marbury said. There isn’t any structure left on that intersection, he said.

Plans also include some work on Outer Loop Road, starting at Johnson Lane on the west side and coming back to the Highway 89 roundabout, Marbury said. It’s a little more than half a mile and from looking at it, there’s some hot mix underneath, he said.

“(It) looks in pretty rough shape,” Marbury said. “But we’re hoping a single chip seal might hold that together for a few years.”

Some areas the committee looked at but decided to wait on were Reed Road from Center on the south up to Road 2 North and a microsurface treatment of Appaloosa.

Reed Road is not in quite as bad a shape and can wait until next year, Marbury said. Appaloosa can wait as well, Mendoza said.

“We spent a fair amount of money in that neighborhood here recently,” he said. “They are not being neglected over there.”

Estimated costs for the projects is about $265,000 and if there is enough money left over, there might be enough for improvements on Reed Road from Center Street to Road Two North or maybe do Road four North all the way to Road One West, Marbury said.