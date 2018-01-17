People & Places: Chino couple sells raw milk, without all the modern extras

In this modern age with microwave ovens and fast food restaurants many people eat easy-to-fix processed food meals. However, they are others who appear to want to get back to basics, and grow their own food and cook and eat more healthy home-cooked meals that aren’t filled with hormones and antibiotics.

Erin and Ryan Davis of Chino Valley are of that mind set and have just opened “Plum Prairie Creamery.”

“Our creamery is licensed to produce and sell raw milk and cream. It’s just good old real milk. There are lot of health benefits to raw milk; it’s full of good bacteria, pro-biotics, and vitamins. It is good for everybody, but really helps people with allergies and your immune system,” Erin Davis said.

“This has always been my dream, so two years ago we started building our creamery, which included gutting our 24-by-24 foot barn, putting in all new septic, electrical and plumbing, and eventually getting all the equipment we needed.

“We now have 10 cows that we milk with our milking machines. Our cows are all organic grass fed with no antibiotics, or grain. Keeping our cows healthy and on a natural diet produces healthy vitamin-rich milk,” she said.

Erin said that having her six children (Braden, Cohen, Griffin, Nolan, Gretchen, Henry, who are all home schooled) is what started her on her passion for drinking raw milk.

“Although we now sell our milk and cream all over Arizona, we also have a little store on our property where we sell our dairy products, and hope that soon we will be able to produce and sell raw butter. Our milk sells for $6 for a half gallon, $10 a gallon, and cream is $6 a pint. But I would like people in the community who grow fruits and vegetables, who make natural products, have fresh eggs etc. to contact me about selling their products in our store,” Erin Davis said.

“Because I’m passionate about raw milk and organic chemical-free food, I feel I’m helping people live a healthier life style.”

Contact Plum Prairie Creamery by calling 602-980-9203 or visit website www.plumprairiecreamery.com.