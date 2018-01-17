CVUSD Student of the Week: Austin

Austin Rolison, a student in Mrs. Ahrendt’s fifth-grade class, is the student of the week for Chino Valley Unified School District.

Austin has made a positive turn around this year, becoming a respectful and caring role model for his classmates. According to Mrs. Ahrendt, “Austin has been a wonderful hard-working student, stepping up and caring about his own education, and performing so well.” Austin’s friends shared that they love hanging out with him in the classroom as well as on the basketball court.



When asked about why Character Counts matters, Austin responded with, “People should care about everything in life because it can and will affect everything. People who show they care show others they have a heart for what they are doing, and it REALLY matters!” Austin went on to say, “when I started to really care about my grades I started to enjoy everything I was learning about.” He hopes to one day be a Pro Dirt Bike racer and understands he has to care about his decisions now if he wants to have a positive future.

Austin’s favorite subjects are science, because of all the hands on science experiments, and reading, because a book can take you so many different places … it’s a new adventure every time.

We are so proud of Austin and the example he sets for all of us here at Del Rio School.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.