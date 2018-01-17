CVHS wrestlers go 2-0 at its multi-event

Chino Valley’s JC Mortensen wrestles Prescott’s Colby Coates in one of the most entertaining matches in the Mile High Challenge consolation bracket Saturday afternoon at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Coates ended up victorious in a back and forth match.

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  Originally Published: January 17, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • Chino Valley wrestling squad compiled a 2-0 record at its three-team multiple Wednesday afternoon, defeating Payson and Mayer to win the meet inside the Cougars’ main gym.

    In a tune-up for competition later this week, the Cougars edged fellow Division III, Section IV member Payson, 42-39, and dominated Division IV Mayer, 66-18. Payson registered a 1-1 record, topping Mayer, 48-24, for second place. Mayer, with a 0-2 mark, took third.

    Individual standouts for Chino Valley included 113-pounder Zach Giese (1-0 meet record), 126-pounder Cody Jasper (2-0), 145-pounder Kyle Lund (2-0), 160-pounder Clay Stephenson (1-0) and 182-pounder Tyler Plumb (1-0).

    UP NEXT

    Chino Valley will grapple, along with Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain, in the 54th Doc Wright Invitational tournament Friday and Saturday in Winslow. Wrestling should begin at 9 a.m. on both days.

