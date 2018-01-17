CVHS wrestlers go 2-0 at its multi-event

Chino Valley wrestling squad compiled a 2-0 record at its three-team multiple Wednesday afternoon, defeating Payson and Mayer to win the meet inside the Cougars’ main gym.

In a tune-up for competition later this week, the Cougars edged fellow Division III, Section IV member Payson, 42-39, and dominated Division IV Mayer, 66-18. Payson registered a 1-1 record, topping Mayer, 48-24, for second place. Mayer, with a 0-2 mark, took third.

Individual standouts for Chino Valley included 113-pounder Zach Giese (1-0 meet record), 126-pounder Cody Jasper (2-0), 145-pounder Kyle Lund (2-0), 160-pounder Clay Stephenson (1-0) and 182-pounder Tyler Plumb (1-0).

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will grapple, along with Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain, in the 54th Doc Wright Invitational tournament Friday and Saturday in Winslow. Wrestling should begin at 9 a.m. on both days.