Cooking with Diane: Lemon Cream Cake

Mixing unexpected flavors is one of the delights of experimenting in the kitchen. Take the traditional sweetness of cake and cream and add in the taste of lemons and it gives your dessert some complexity. Here’s one my family enjoys:

Lemon Cream Cake

1 package white cake mix

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Zest from one lemon

Juice from one lemon

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 package Mascarpone cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoon butter (melted)

1 package of lemon cookies

Make cake mix according to directions on the box, adding sour cream and vanilla. Bake in two 9-, or 10-inch cake pans.

Filling

Mix Mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, lemon juice, zest, and whipping cream. Mix until creamy.

Place one cooled cake on serving plate, spread most of the filling on the cake, top with second cake, and frost the top of cake with a thin layer of cream filling (make a little thinner with more cream for top of cake.)

Crumb Topping

Crush enough lemon cookies mixed with melted butter to make one cup, sprinkle over top of cake.

Refrigerate remaining cake after serving to keep fresh.