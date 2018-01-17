Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Jan. 17, 2018

New pastor at Summit Bible Church

The Summit Bible Church announces a new pastor — John Ott. The Summit Bible Church has been serving the Chino Valley community for 12 years. Pastor John accepted the call to preach at The Summit Bible Church on Nov. 24, 2017.

Pastor John is excited to be ministering in Chino Valley. He pastored for 7 years in Mayer before coming to Chino Valley. Pastor John is currently taking classes at Gateway Seminary in Scottsdale to become a better teacher/preacher of the whole Word of God.

Worship services are held in Gabby’s Conference Room located at Windy Valley Plaza, 2235 S. Hwy 89 in Chino Valley at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. A casual service will greet you, along with cookies and coffee. We believe that the Bible is the inerrant Word of God, and it is the only book from which the Word is preached. Pastor John looks forward to meeting and worshiping with you at a service soon.

Chino Valley Library book sale

Start off the New Year by eating healthy and being healthy. On sale all this month, the Chino Valley Library will feature light and healthy cookbooks, healthy eating and diet books. There will also be fitness and exercise books. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chino Valley Library. All proceeds benefit the library.

Coffee with COPS

Casual conversation with your local law enforcement is 8 to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89. Meet Chief Charles Wynn, Lt. Vincent Schaan and various other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Chino seeks applicants for P&Z Commission

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Those interested can visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view a description of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the desired qualifications, residency requirements, term of office and meeting days and times.

Applicants must obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link or Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, include a brief resume or summary describing relevant experience and must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Jan 18.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Jami Lewis at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052, jlewis@chinoaz.net or at 928-636-2144 for faxes.

AARP TaxAide coming to Chino

AARP TaxAide is starting its usual service for tax preparation for the 2018 tax season Jan. 15 at the Gateway Mall, Suite 374. Service will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

However, they are also traveling to help others, including coming to Chino Valley. Here is the schedule for tax help outside of the Gateway Mall location:

Chino Valley Community Center 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University by appointment only, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturdays.

Membership in AARP is not required. No age or income restrictions.

For information for any of these locations, please contact Janelle Riedl at taxaide@cableone.net or call 928-925-4209.

Robert Burns Dinner

The Scottish American Military Society Post 1297, a not-for-profit Veterans organization in Prescott, announces a Robert Burns Dinner to be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Robert Burns is Scotland’s national poet and his work and life is traditionally celebrated at this time on his birthday all around the world.

This is an evening of traditional food, entertainment, dancers, poetry and bagpiping.

Reservations and pre purchase of tickets are required. Adults $45. Tickets must be purchased prior to Jan. 23.

Tickets are available by calling 928-458-7822 or 928-717-4421. Scottish formal attire if you have it.

The event will be held at the Hassayampa Inn, Mariana Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

People Who Care meeting

A meeting to learn more about volunteering for People Who Care is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the People Who Care offices, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley.





People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the communities where they live and enrolled neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one-to-one assistance with transportation to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, and personal paperwork or with visiting a Neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Please call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or let us know you will be coming to the meeting.

Senior Connection Speakers Bureau

“Rightsizing: The Upside of Downsizing” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur noon on Thursday, Jan. 18, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Barbara Kult, Owner of In Your Space Consulting, will take a serious and humorous look at how stuffed we and our homes are. She will cover Rightsizing -- how it differs from Downsizing; creating the home and space that reflects your life today; why you should make the effort, who or what’s in control, and what’s the plan?

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Arizona Humanities AZ Speaks Lecture

Arizona Humanities AZ Speaks Lecture: “Hellraising, Heroic and Hidden Women of the Old West,” 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. One of Arizona’s most honored and respected journalists, Jana Bommersbach, will be discussing some of the amazing women who came to the West in 1800s. Meeting these women, like Donaldina Cameron, Biddy Mason, Sharlot Hall, and Pearl Hart, you will never think of the Old West the same again! This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information, please call 928-759-3040.

Workshops for local nonprofits

In preparation for their annual competitive grants processes, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona invite representatives of local nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities and Tribal entities to attend one of four upcoming grant workshops in Prescott and Sedona. Topics to be covered at the workshops include application instructions, eligibility requirements, guidelines and an overview of the online grants center and application process.

All four workshops are scheduled in January and attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for grants. Registration is required and space is limited. The workshops are free and open to all nonprofit representatives.

Grant Application Workshop – Camp Verde, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Camp Verde Library, Terracotta Room, 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde. RSVP online at SedonaGrantsJan18.eventbrite.com.

Grant Application Workshop — Prescott Valley, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Prescott Valley Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott. RSVP online at YavapaiGrantsJan19.eventbrite.com.

The 2018 competitive grant process will begin Friday, Feb. 9, with final applications due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 2. Grant applicants must provide services within Yavapai County geographic boundaries.