Chamber puts on first Health & Wellness Expo in years

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is putting on the first Health & Wellness Expo Chino Valley’s seen in six or seven years, said Chamber Director Arlene Alen.

“We felt it was time to try it again and we’ve had such a good response,” Alen said. “The community practitioners have really come together and said we want to do this, we want to bring this to the community.”

The decision to have the expo in January came because it’s the time of year when people are thinking about the New Year and making New Year’s Resolutions to get healthy or get checked out, Alen said. The beginning of January is when people are really thinking about health and it’s a good time to bring them some options and give them a holistically healthy experience, she said.

Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 at Heritage Middle School, 1076 N. Road One West, the expo will see 27 or 28 practitioners, most of whom will have free screenings or information they’ll provide, she said. Further, 14 divisions from Yavapai Regional Medical Center are going to be there as well as the kids mobile clinic, a van that goes to the schools and does examinations and healthcare, Alen said. Kids under 18 years of age can get free healthcare at the expo, she said.

There’s also going to be Costco with vision and hearing aid support, allowing people to get a free hearing aid cleaning, and SNAP with food stamp information, Alen said.

“Those programs are changing a lot,” she said. “You need to know ‘am I eligible for that? What does it take to qualify? How do I do that? What’s changing about it? What do I need to know?”

Opioid Harm Reduction will be on hand to share information about reducing the challenges with opioids and recognizing the problem as well. Yavapai Humane Society will be there with dogs and a miniature horse to talk about the human/animal relationship and how important it is for health, Alen said.

The Health & Wellness Expo will have just about anything a person could want plus a food truck and Buckets, the Northern Arizona Suns mascot, she said.

It’s exciting to have all these people in the community willing and energized to come out and serve the public at an expo like this, Alens aid.

“We know it’s an underserved population,” she said. “To find all of these people wanting to help and stepping up and saying we’re there, it only happens in towns like this and smaller communities where there’s a real social conscious.”