Deal-seekers wait hours to get into Sam’s Club

The line to get into the Sam’s Club store was especially long Friday, Jan. 12, one day after parent-company Walmart announced the Prescott Valley location is among the 63 nationwide that will close Jan. 26.

Deal-seekers told the Courier they had hours-long waits to get inside; the line into the parking lot also was a challenge.

Friday began the store’s two-week liquidation process with items to be at first marked down 25 percent and then 50 percent until the doors close.

The store is at 5757 E. Highway 69.

