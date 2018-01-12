Archie Goodwin scores 23, leads NAZ Suns to 4th straight win

Goodwin adds 9 rebounds, 6 assists in 119-94 win over Canton

Archie Goodwin scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists to lead Northern Arizona to its fourth-straight victory in a 119-94 win over Canton on Friday afternoon.

It is the longest winning streak on the road in team history, and three shy of tying last season’s overall seven-straight wins mark.

Making his first start since joining the Suns earlier this week, the 6-foot-5, 189-pound Goodwin shot 9 of 14 from the field and had a pair of steals in 30 minutes played.

The former Kentucky standout and McDonald’s All-American was acquired by the Suns in a trade Monday from the Greensboro Swarm for two draft picks.

Leading 62-54 at halftime, Northern Arizona used a 10-0 run to begin the third quarter sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Xavier Silas and Davon Reed to take a 72-54 lead and they never trailed again.

Silas finished with 13 points on three 3-pointers, while Reed had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Former Pittsburgh standout Mike Young provided a spark off the bench for Northern Arizona, recording a double-double with 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28 minutes played.

Peter Jok played his best game of the season, scoring 16 points on five 3-pointers in 18 minutes off the bench.

Eight players scored in double figures for Northern Arizona.

The Suns (11-14) led by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter and scored nearly half (54) their points in the paint to finish 2-0 at the NBA Gatorade League Showcase in Ontario, Canada.

For Canton (9-16), Kevin Olekalbe led the Charge with 23 points on five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds, while Caleb Swanigan recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona wraps up its season long seven-game road trip in Texas against the Austin Spurs on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The Suns play 15 of their last 24 regular season games at home in Prescott Valley, including nine of their last 12.

Thursday’s Tipoff at the Prescott Valley Event Center is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

