Prescott Valley Sam’s Club to shut its doors Jan. 26, town confirms

Amid news media reports of Sam’s Club closures around the U.S. Thursday, Jan. 11, came word the Prescott Valley location was on the list as well.

Rumors flew as the company, which is owned by Walmart, did not immediately respond to inquiries. Many stores were closed on Thursday, and in some cases, employees didn’t know that until they showed up for work.

The Town of Prescott Valley posted on its Facebook page, “A representative from the Prescott Valley Sam's Club confirmed this morning that the local store will be closing on Jan. 26. Additionally, the company is closing stores in Scottsdale, Casa Grande and Chandler. The closing will affect 150 employees that the representative said the company will work to place in Walmart locations.”

“The closing in Prescott Valley is not related to store volume, the representative said, but rather to company strategy. Sam's owns the Prescott Valley property and plans to aggressively market it beginning immediately.”

News media reported closures of stores in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Alaska, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

The company did not issue a master list of the stores affected, but, instead, made brief statements via Twitter: “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition,” the company tweeted in one of them.

Calls to the Prescott Valley location revealed a recording that the store is closed today, Jan. 11, and will reopen Friday, Jan. 12. The Courier has received tips from multiple regular employees and contract employees stating news of the ultimate closure as well.

In a fax to the Mayor of Irondale, Alabama, and posted on Facebook, the company stated, “The Club will close to the public on Jan. 26, 2018. All hourly employees at this facility will be terminated effective March 16, 2018. All management at the facility will be terminated on April 13, 2018.”

Television station KTVA in Anchorage, Alaska, aired an interview with Jessica Buckner, an audit team lead at the Sam’s Club location in that city. “From what I heard, there’s over 260 stores that have been closed down,” Buckner said.

The company said it had over 650 locations, and employed more than 100,000 people.

