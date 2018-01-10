Sedona sweeps Chino Valley in basketball

Sedona High School’s girls basketball team competed with a short, three-player bench, but four of the Scorpio ns’ starters had more than enough firepower to handle Chino Valley at the Cougars’ main gym on Friday night.

Two-time defending 2A state semifinalist and current No. 3-ranked Sedona’s Liza Westervelt scored a game-high 17 points, Jacki King tallied 16 points, Jo Toscano netted 14 points and Mary Westervelt notched 13 points, guiding the Scorpions to a 60-36 victory.

The Cougars, ranked 21st in 3A, saw their record drop to 4-3 in power-point games and 7-9 overall. Sedona improved to 5-0, 10-1.

Sedona rolled past Chino Valley, 58-28, in the Cougars’ season opener Nov. 28 on the road, and Friday’s contest was no different. The Cougars committed 23 turnovers and struggled most of the evening against the Scorpions’ suffocating full-court press.

Only junior point guard Abbie Golden scored in double figures for Chino Valley, registering 12 points. Freshman Melissa Soto notched seven points, and Rudy Rodriguez and Felicity Stickrod drained six points each. Stickrod added four rebounds and three assists.

Cougars senior Rocky Rodriguez finished with five points, six rebounds and four assists. Coury Hawks had seven rebounds and four assists.

Sedona’s Toscano suffered a sprained left ankle with three minutes left in the third period and was seen on crutches after the game. She’s expected to be OK, however.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley visits Kingman (5-4 power-point games, 0-1 region) for its 3A West region opener at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. (Too late for this edition)

Sedona (1-0 region) plays host to 2A Central rival and No. 6-ranked Camp Verde (9-1 power-point games, 2-0 region, 15-4 overall) at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9.