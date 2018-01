Cinnamon is a female Catahoula Leopard Dog/Hound mix who is between 1 and 2 years old and looking for a home. She came to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter with Razzle, and the two close friends would love to be adopted together in a family, but if they need to be split up to find a happy home then that is what they will do.

If interested in adopting Cinnamon, visit her at the shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.