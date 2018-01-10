Cooking with Diane: Sausage Crescent Cheese Rolls

These cheese sausage rolls are a great addition to a steamy hot bowl of soup or stew. They taste great and are simple to make.

Sausage Crescent Cheese Rolls

1 pound bulk sausage (regular or spicy)

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 can (8 ounce) refrigerated crescent rolls

1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 tablespoons flour

In a large bowl using your hands mix sausage, cheese, basil, salt and pepper.

Unroll dough, coat each side with flour, then using a pizza cutter or knife, cut dough into tiny ¼-inch pieces. Mix dough pieces into sausage mixture in small amounts until well blended.

Form into 1-1/2 inch balls, place on a greased 15-inch by 10-inch cookie sheet and bake 17 minutes or until browned. Bake at 375 degrees.