Cooking with Diane: Sausage Crescent Cheese Rolls

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: January 10, 2018 5:50 a.m.

    • These cheese sausage rolls are a great addition to a steamy hot bowl of soup or stew. They taste great and are simple to make.

    Sausage Crescent Cheese Rolls

    1 pound bulk sausage (regular or spicy)

    2 cups shredded sharp cheddar

    1/2 teaspoon dried basil

    1 can (8 ounce) refrigerated crescent rolls

    1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper

    2 tablespoons flour

    In a large bowl using your hands mix sausage, cheese, basil, salt and pepper.

    Unroll dough, coat each side with flour, then using a pizza cutter or knife, cut dough into tiny ¼-inch pieces. Mix dough pieces into sausage mixture in small amounts until well blended.

    Form into 1-1/2 inch balls, place on a greased 15-inch by 10-inch cookie sheet and bake 17 minutes or until browned. Bake at 375 degrees.

