Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Jan. 10, 2018

Chino seeks applicants for P&Z Commission

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Those interested can visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view a description of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the desired qualifications, residency requirements, term of office and meeting days and times.

Applicants must obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link or Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, include a brief resume or summary describing relevant experience and must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Jan 18.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Jami Lewis at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052, jlewis@chinoaz.net or at 928-636-2144 for faxes.

AARP TaxAide coming to Chino

AARP TaxAide is starting its usual service for tax preparation for the 2018 tax season Jan. 15 at the Gateway Mall, Suite 374. Service will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

However, they are also traveling to help others, including coming to Chino Valley. Here is the schedule for tax help outside of the Gateway Mall location:

Chino Valley Community Center 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Fridays.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University by appointment only 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Membership in AARP is not required. No age or income restrictions.

For information for any of these locations, please contact Janelle Riedl at taxaide@cableone.net or call 928-925-4209.

CVACC’s Chino Health & Wellness Expo

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans a day of health screenings and provider information for health and wellness. There is no cost to attend. The screenings are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19, at Heritage Middle School.



In addition to screenings and providers there will be chair yoga, healthy treats and great preventative and management practice information for a multitude of health challenges.

Visitors will find hearing and vision screenings, nutritional information, heart screenings, lung cancer screenings, mental health screenings, podiatrists, wound care, respiratory wellness, breast care, vein care, and birthing center information. For information, practitioner & sponsorship information contact the Chino Valley area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493 or email director@chinovalley.org.

Robert Burns Dinner

The Scottish American Military Society Post 1297, a not for profit Veterans organization in Prescott, announces a Robert Burns Dinner to be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Robert Burns is Scotland’s national poet and his work and life is traditionally celebrated at this time on his birthday all around the world.

This is an evening of traditional food, entertainment, dancers, poetry and bagpiping.

Reservations and pre purchase of tickets are required. Adults $45. Tickets must be purchased prior to Jan. 19.

Tickets are available by calling 928-458-7822 or 928-717-4421.

Scottish formal attire if you have it.

The event will be held at the Hassayampa Inn - Mariana Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

Arizona’s ghost towns presentation

A discussion of Arizona’s ghost towns is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The promise of unimagined riches is what brought many of the earliest settlers to the Arizona Territory.

Following the trail to the discovery of the mother lode, they built, then dismantled and finally abandoned communities once the mines played out...leaving behind tantalizing clues of difficult hardships.

Some towns survived like Bisbee, Jerome, Tombstone and Oatman. Most disappeared, gradually becoming absorbed back into the desert from which they arose.

This presentation explores more than a decade of historian Jay Mark’s journeys to these fascinating ghost towns, along with their stories – long-forgotten places such as Charleston, Contention City, Mowry, Fairbank, Gleeson and Congress. A regular contributor of history-related articles to the Antique Register, Arizona Contractor and Community, and the Arizona Republic, Jay is also a published writer of seven antiques-related books and co-author of a history of the Buckhorn Baths in Mesa.

A recipient of numerous awards honoring his service to the community, Jay remains actively engaged in issues relating to historic preservation, history museums, public transportation, urban planning and public policy.

This program is offered in cooperation with Arizona Humanities’ Speaker’s Bureau, AZ Speaks.

The Phippen Museum is located only a few minutes north of downtown Prescott, Arizona, at 4701 Highway 89 North.

For additional information on this or any other event at the museum, please call 928-778-1385, or visit their website at www.phippenartmuseum.org.

Woodturning seminar and demonstration

The Prescott Area Woodturners have scheduled nationally known turner Tom Peters for an all-day seminar and demonstration on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tom is passionate about woodturning and has some unique skills and techniques that he will share with us during his presentation. Tom will be explaining and demonstrating a variety of his techniques from selecting and cutting wood to drying, turning and finishing. This will be happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YEI Building, 6708 Corsair, at the Prescott Air Park. Bring a chair. Guests are welcome and the charge for the day (with lunch) for guests is $10.

Reservations are needed for lunch. Please call 928-717-1500 today.

Learn, celebrate the Legacy of MLK

On Jan. 15, Prescott will mark the birthday of one of America’s greatest practitioners of social justice, Martin Luther King. This will include the following events:

10 a.m. – Peace and Justice March: Begins in the Prescott College Parking Lot at 220 Grove Avenue, Prescott.

10:30 a.m. – Interactive Displays and Light Refreshments: In the main sanctuary of Prescott United Methodist Church at 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott.

11 a.m. – MLK Legacy Celebration: Includes a ceremony and children’s program, also at the Prescott United Methodist Church sanctuary.

6 p.m. – MLK Special Program and Evening Service: At St, Luke’s Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey.

Social justice is the cornerstone of democracy and a cherished principle of a wide range of philosophies and religions. Among Dr. King’s many insightful and inspiring thoughts is the firm belief that “. . . unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.”

Join us in grateful celebration and to learn more about this “Just Love.”

People Who Care meeting

A meeting to learn more about volunteering for People Who Care is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the People Who Care offices, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one to one assistance with transportation to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, and personal paperwork or with visiting a neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Please call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or let us know you will be coming to the meeting.

Senior Connection Speakers Bureau

“Rightsizing: The Upside of Downsizing” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur noon on Thursday, Jan. 18, at noon at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Barbara Kult, Owner of In Your Space Consulting, will help us take a serious and humorous look at how stuffed we and our homes are.

She will cover rightsizing — how it differs from downsizing; creating the home and space that reflects your life today; why you should make the effort, who or what’s in control, and what’s the plan?

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.