Cougars fall at Kingman in 3A West opener

Chino Valley’s girls’ basketball team suffered a 50-42 loss to Kingman in its 3A West region opener Tuesday night on the road, but Cougars coach Charise Hall still liked what she saw from her Cougars.

“The ladies played hard the whole game, kept fighting and never gave up,” Hall said afterward. “This was their best game this season.”

With the setback, the 3A 20th-ranked Cougars’ record dropped to 4-4 in power-point games and 0-1 in region, while Kingman improved to 6-4, 1-1.

Felicity Stickrod led Chino Valley, registering a double-double of 11 points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and six steals. Coury Hawks added 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Rocky Rodriguez also scored 11 points.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley plays host to region opponent and 3A No. 7-ranked Northwest Christian (6-1 in power-point games, 2-0 in region) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cougars’ main gym.

Kingman travels to region foe Wickenburg on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.