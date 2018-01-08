Josh Gray named NBA G League Player of the Week

Northern Arizona Suns guard Josh Gray was named NBA Gatorade League Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, seven assists and six steals per game to lead the Suns to a 2-0 week. He shot 18 of 32 from the field and hit nine 3-pointers. The former LSU standout was the only player in the league to average at least 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists last week. The team’s all-time leader in assists (366), steals (132) and games played (73) also welcomed his first child into the world Jan. 4, his son, Kason Marcellus Gray.

Game and Fish researching cormorants population

The Arizona Game and Fish Department continues to provide ample fishing opportunities for its legions of anglers and the state’s growing populations of cormorants have taken notice. As part of the Terrestrial Research program, Game and Fish officials placed numbered, colored tags on the wings of birds near the Ocotillo and Sun Lakes communities in south Phoenix. More birds will be safely trapped, tagged and released across the metro area and in other areas of the state in the future. The public can help with the data collection by noting and reporting as much of the following: Location of any tagged birds, date and time of observation, wing tag color and number. Once collected, information can be entered at azgfd.gov/cormorantsurvey on any computer or mobile device. Those interested can also call with details at 623-236-7301.

U.S. Forest Service waives fees in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The U.S. Forest Service, including the Prescott National Forest, will waive the $5 fee at day-use recreation sites on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As part of the nationwide fee waiver day will locally be waived at Lynx Lake recreation area on the north and south shores, and the Lynx Creek Ruin. Other locations receiving the waiver include the Granite Basin Recreation Area, Thumb Butte, Alto Pit OHV, Hayfield Draw OHV and Groom Creek Nature Trail. Fees are waived for picnic grounds, developed trailheads and destination visitor centers. The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities. For more information, or to view other fee-free days, head to fs.usda.gov/prescott, or call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

D-backs to host race against cancer on March 31

The Arizona Diamondbacks are scheduled to host their sixth annual D-backs Race Against Cancer on Saturday, March 31, in Phoenix. Proceeds will benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The 5K/1-mile walk will head through downtown Phoenix streets and participants will be able to end with a victory lap around the outfield wall at Chase Field. The 5K is set to begin at 7:15 a.m. and the 1-mile Family Fund Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Partipants will receive a D-backs racing shirt, unique finisher medal, a drawstring bag and a ticket to a game. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile race. To register, log online to dbacks.com/race.

AIA to host spiritline state tournament at Chase Field on Jan. 20

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Saturday that the 2018 spiritline state tournament is scheduled to take place at Chase Field on Saturday, Jan. 20, in downtown Phoenix. The is set to begin at 8 a.m. “The folks at Chase Field are really going out of their way to make this a first-class event for our student-athletes,” AIA executive director David Hines said in a statement released by the AIA.

American Ninja Warrior Experience set for Feb. 10-11 in Phoenix

Do you have what it takes to complete one of the most difficult obstacle courses known to man? From NBC’s Emmy-Award-nominated series, the new American Ninja Warrior Experience is a touring obstacle course that will make a stop in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 and 11. The experience opens up the course to all that want to give it their best shot, or just want to watch the action in person. The even offers adult, amateur and youth courses where participants can both get on the obstacles and be coached by some of the best American Ninja Warriors. There’s also a top ninja competition, allowing fans to watch some of the best at work. For more information, or to purchase tickets, log online to anwexperience.com.

Facebook, ESPN to broadcast NAZ Suns games this season

The NBA Gatorade League announced Friday, Nov. 3, that two Northern Arizona Suns games will be broadcast on ESPNU this season, and the other 48 games will air on Facebook Live. The Suns were on national television Nov. 30 against the Greensboro Swarm, and are set to be part of ESPN’s coverage at the NBA G League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, when they face the Canton Charge at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Jon Bloom returns for his second season as the Suns’ play-by-play broadcaster on Facebook Live. For more information, log online to nazsuns.com.

D-backs spring training tickets now available

Individual tickets for all Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 spring training games at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale are scheduled to go on sale today at 10 a.m. online at dbacks.com/spring and at the box office at home plate gate. Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $13 to $40. General admission to lawn seating starts at $13 and tickets for the 7,000 reserve seats within the bowl of the stadium start at $24. More than 300,000 fans are estimated to attend spring training games at Salt River Fields, which is also home to the Colorado Rockies. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for their first workout Wednesday, Feb. 14, and the first full-squad workout is set for Monday, Feb. 19. The D-backs open their 21st spring training Wednesday, Feb. 21, with an exhibition game against Arizona State at 1:10 p.m. Arizona official starts Cactus League play Friday, Feb. 23, with a road game against the Rockies and will host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Feb. 24.