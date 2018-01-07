Birth Announcements: Week of Jan. 7, 2017

    • Melanie Chavez, a 7 lb., 6 oz. girl, was born Monday, Jan. 1, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lizbeth Escarcega Mireles and Juan Chavez Galindo of Prescott Valley.

    Jeffrey David Stansberry, a 7 lb., 7 oz. boy, was born Monday, Jan. 1, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Caitlyn Cook and Daniel Stansberry of Mayer.

    Theon Shadow Stefanik, a 6 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born Saturday, Dec. 30, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer Rueschhoff and David Stefanik of Prescott Valley.

    Everett James Swope, an 8 lb., 6 oz. boy, was born Thursday, Jan. 4, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelsey and Jeremy Swope of Chino Valley.

