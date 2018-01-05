Want a flag? Popular program offers for sale U.S., state and county flags flown over courthouse

These flags have flown over the historic Yavapai County Courthouse, and they can be yours for a reasonable fee.

The Yavapai County, Arizona and United States flags, are accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity stating, “This flag was flown over the historic Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott, Arizona.” Flags are flown only for a minute or two in order to preserve the quality of the flag, and are sold at cost plus a small shipping and handling fee.

All are nylon, and available in the following sizes and price:

Yavapai County: 3 feet x 4 feet, $68.

Arizona: 3 feet x 5 feet, $48.

United States: 4 feet x 6 feet, $42.

Certificates also can be personalized to honor a particular person, event or organization.

For example, “For John Smith in recognition of his retirement from teaching after 40 years of dedicated service.”

The flag program began in 2013, an idea of Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith, and put into action by Kenny Van Keuren, county facilities director.

Smith said, when he joined the Army, he took with him a flag. He wanted to make sure others had the same opportunity.

“The very first flag was sold in December 2013; and since then, Yavapai County has distributed 38 flags,” said David McAtee, YC public information officer.

The Yavapai County flag is the most popular flag sold at 16, followed by the United States flag, 14, and the Arizona State flag, 8.

Many of the flags purchased are to celebrate birthdays or retirements, McAtee said. Businesses sometimes also want to fly a county flag.

To purchase any or all of these flags, send check or money order payable to Yavapai County Facilities. Allow four to six weeks for processing. Checks may be sent to Yavapai County Facilities, Attn: Flag Coordinator, 1128 Commerce Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305.

The Flag Request Form can be found at: http://www.yavapai.us/facilities/yavapai-county-flag-program.

For more information, call 928-771-3115 and ask for the flag coordinator.