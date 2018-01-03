Student of the Week: Presley

Presley Jones is a motivated, caring, and generous kindergarten student in Ms. Jensen’s class at Territorial Early Childhood Center. Presley is passionate about learning and brings great conversation to our lessons every day. She is also a great classroom helper!

She is compassionate toward others and her kindness brightens the room and school. We are so proud of Presley for her hard work and progress so far this year! She is a great student to have in our class.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.