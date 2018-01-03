Cooking with Diane: Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza in the Cooking with Diane recipe for Jan. 3, 2018.

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: January 3, 2018 6 a.m.

    • I served this breakfast pizza with my Christmas morning buffet and my family loved it. This pizza is a fast fix besides being delicious.

    Breakfast Pizza

    1 tube refrigerated pizza crust

    1 tablespoon olive oil

    1-2 tablespoons butter

    6 large eggs

    7 slices bacon (chopped)

    1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

    1 cup Italian five cheese

    Unroll dough and press into a greased 15-inch by 10-inch by 1-inch cookie sheet. Brush with olive oil and bake 7-8 minutes. In a large skillet melt butter, and cook whisked eggs. Then spoon eggs over crust, sprinkle cooked crispy bacon over the eggs and top with cheeses. Bake in a 400 degrees oven for 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.

