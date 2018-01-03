Cooking with Diane: Breakfast Pizza

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
I served this breakfast pizza with my Christmas morning buffet and my family loved it. This pizza is a fast fix besides being delicious.
Breakfast Pizza
1 tube refrigerated pizza crust
1 tablespoon olive oil
1-2 tablespoons butter
6 large eggs
7 slices bacon (chopped)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup Italian five cheese
Unroll dough and press into a greased 15-inch by 10-inch by 1-inch cookie sheet. Brush with olive oil and bake 7-8 minutes. In a large skillet melt butter, and cook whisked eggs. Then spoon eggs over crust, sprinkle cooked crispy bacon over the eggs and top with cheeses. Bake in a 400 degrees oven for 7 minutes or until cheese is melted.
